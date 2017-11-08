Ex-Trump Advisor Carl Icahn Subpoenaed Over Effort to Change U.S. Policy

Billionaire Carl Icahn, who served as an informal adviser to President Donald Trump, has been subpoenaed by the Justice Department over his alleged efforts to change U.S. biofuel policy in order to benefit his company. Icahn quit the role after it was revealed that he allegedly tried to change the Renewable Fuel Standard in a way that would benefit a company he partly owns. The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York is seeking information regarding Icahn’s specific role as an adviser to the president, as well as his efforts to alter the Renewable Fuel Standard. “We are cooperating with the request and are providing information in response to the subpoena,” Icahn Enterprises said in an SEC filing. “The U.S. Attorney’s office has not made any claims or allegations against us or Mr. Icahn.”
