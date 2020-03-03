Ex-Trump Advisor Told Mueller Team That 2016 Campaign Was ‘Chaotic,’ ‘Disorganized’: Docs
President Trump’s former campaign and foreign policy advisor J.D. Gordon described Trump’s prospective foreign policy team as being run “like a 6th grade student council with no real authority or power” and said that Trump’s spokeswoman Hope Hicks “lied about contact with Russians,” according to a trove of previously-unpublished interviews in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe. Thousands of documents containing previously top-secret details from interviews conducted by Mueller’s team of investigators were published by BuzzFeed News after a Freedom of Information Act application. Mueller, the special prosecutor who led the extensive investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, submitted his 448-page report in April 2019. The report, however, left out details from hundreds of interviews.
Gordon told Mueller’s team that the Trump campaign was “disorganized and chaotic at times” and “believed there were a lot of shenanigans happening at the highest levels,” BuzzFeed News reported. He said that Hope Hicks “lied about contact with Russians” in an apparent attempt to protect the president, according to the interview summaries. Gordon also said that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner proclaimed that “only he would be meeting with ambassadors” and challenged campaign members to write descriptions about numerous ambassadors as part of a purported game that Gordon dubbed “win a call with Kushner.” The interview summary reportedly stated that, “Kushner would have a phone call with whoever wrote the best ambassador bios about those particular ambassadors.”