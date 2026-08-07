Beauty Queen ‘Ostracized’ After Leaving Trump’s MAGA ‘Cult’

A longtime Trump loyalist and former Trump appointee said she has severed her ties with the “cult” of MAGA.

Carrie Prejean Boller, 39, said she has grown disillusioned with the MAGA movement over its treatment of people who “have common sense and question the narrative,” citing the expulsion of Tucker Carlson, Thomas Massie, and Marjorie Taylor Greene from MAGAworld for going against the president.

The former beauty queen and conservative activist was appointed by Trump to the Religious Liberty Commission in May 2025. But she got kicked out earlier this year after the federal advisory board was rocked by infighting over antisemitism.

Carrie Prejean Boller previously described Donald Trump as “a dear friend"—but not anymore. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

“For far too long, I think we’ve been told as MAGA conservatives that we’ve been in a cult. And I sort of feel like I am leaving this cult because as soon as you think for yourself and have common sense and question the narrative, you’re ostracized,” she told Piers Morgan Uncensored.

“As soon as you go against the cult leader—which I think Trump is the cult leader—then you all of a sudden are ostracized from the party. And so I think we as MAGA conservatives, we still are conservatives. We still hold firm to our principles, but we are no longer a part of this cult where, you know, it just feels that way,” she added.

Several prominent MAGA figureheads have fallen out of favor with the president since his return to the White House. Trump has been in public spats with Carlson, Massie, and Greene, among several others, largely over their opposition to parts of his agenda, including the Iran war.

President Donald Trump's ties with former MAGA firebrands Marjorie Taylor Greene and Tucker Carlson have soured. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

“It feels like we are coming out of an abusive relationship,” Boller said. “That’s just how I feel.”

But Boller thinks the likes of Carlson, Massie, Greene, and former intelligence official Joe Kent could lead a new wave of conservatives.

“Those are the people that we are seeing, ‘Oh, you guys were canceled, you guys were barred.’ So sign me up. I’m willing to support that,” she said.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In 2009, Donald Trump, then the owner of the Miss Universe Organization, gave Miss California USA Carrie Prejean her sash during a news conference in New York. Lucas Jackson/REUTERS

Boller previously said she considers Trump “a dear friend,” having known the president for almost two decades since she was Miss California at the Miss USA pageant in her early 20s.