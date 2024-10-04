Ex-Trump Aide Gets Emotional Over Liz Cheney ‘Speaking Out’

Liz Cheney has a big fan in one of The View’s co-hosts, Alyssa Farah Griffin, whose voice seemed to crack on Friday’s show as she lauded the former congresswoman for “doing what’s right.”

“I watched person after person that I admired and looked up to in politics not speak out and just go along to get along—except for one woman, Liz Cheney,” the former Trump White House communications official turned View co-host said, voice shaking. She added that Cheney was “a true leader,” and “someone who puts their ambition aside, their career, the money they could make, to do what’s right.”

After first speaking out against Trump and his role in the attack on the capital, Cheney was expelled from Republican leadership and lost re-election in 2022. This week Cheney began campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris and made a scathing speech blasting Trump at one of Harris’ rallies Thursday, during which she also joked about his “spray tanning.” Trump responded with a predictable online rant in which he called Cheney a “low IQ War Hawk,” and also attacked her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, who has also endorsed Harris.

Griffin was emotional as she told the show how she can relate. “Four years ago, I blew up my life, lost a lot of friends, became estranged from family, when I spoke out against Donald Trump,” she said. She recalled meeting with Cheney in the aftermath. “I remember sitting down with her,” Griffin said, “and she asked me why I decided to speak out [against Trump]. I said, ‘I’m getting married soon. I’m gonna have kids some day, and I want to be able to look at my kids and say, when the moment called for it, I spoke out on behalf of my country.’”

The co-host said she told Cheney she “thought more people would follow” her lead, to which Cheney responded ‘Oh, trust me—me too.’”

The other hosts expressed their admiration for Cheney as well, with Sunny Hostin adding that she’d been a “Liz Cheney critic” because the former congresswoman voted with Trump “93 percent of the time,” but her decision to campaign with Harris caused her to have “a change of heart.” Ana Navarro added that Cheney showed she has a “backbone” and hopes others acknowledge “how hard what she did is.”

Joy Behar, for her part, latched onto Trump calling Cheney “stupid” with this retort: “I’m wearing Spanx that are smarter than him.”