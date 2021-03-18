Ex-Trump Aides Jason Miller and Andrew Giuliani Officially Join Newsmax
MOAR TRUMP
Pro-Trump cable news outlet Newsmax announced on Thursday that former Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller and ex-White House aide Andrew Giuliani have officially joined the network as contributors.
Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, a close buddy of former President Donald Trump, boasted about the hirings in a statement. “Jason and Andrew have been Washington insiders without becoming part of the problem,” he said. “Both of these gentlemen have tremendous track records in media and government, making their analysis of news events even more insightful for our viewers.”
Giuliani is the son of former Trump personal attorney and New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who was recently hit with multi-billion-dollar defamation lawsuits by voting software firms Smartmatic and Dominion. It was reported earlier this month that the younger Giuliani was set to join Newsmax.
Miller and Giuliani won’t be the only Team Trump alums at the network, which has openly appealed to MAGA supporters disgruntled with Fox News in recent months. Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer currently hosts Spicer and Co., an hourlong weeknight program.