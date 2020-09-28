Ex-Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Reportedly Hospitalized After Police Called to Florida Home

President Trump’s former 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital Sunday night after his wife called police saying he had firearms and was threatening to harm himself, the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports. Responding to a 911 call about an armed male attempting suicide at a residence appearing to belong to Parscale, law enforcement reportedly took the man in under Florida’s Baker Act.

Fort Lauderdale Police Chief Lauren Dietrich told the Sun-Sentinel that law enforcement had an encounter at Parscale’s home, which records show is owned by Bradley and Candice Parscale. Neighbors of the residence confirmed to Local 10 that it was the former campaign manager’s home.

“We went out and it was very short. We went and got him help,” Dietrich told the Sentinel. She also added that Parscale, who was removed as campaign manager four months before the election, went willingly under the Baker Act, which allows police to detain people for potential self-harm or harm to others.

Current Trump communications director Tim Murtaugh issued a statement to ABC News after initial reports of Parscale’s hospitalization broke, saying, “Brad Parscale is a member of our family and we all love him. We are ready to support him and his family in any way possible.”

Parscale’s Twitter account shows his last tweet was Sept. 25, offering praise for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for planning a statewide reopening countering leading public health guidelines on the pandemic. “It is time to move on with our lives and provide for our families,” he tweeted.

If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.