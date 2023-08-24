Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s former chief of staff, surrendered to authorities in Georgia on Thursday on allegations he—along with the former president and 17 others—schemed to keep Trump in power after losing the 2020 election.

Along with the onetime Justice Department official Jeffrey Clark, Meadows had begged for an urgent delay to the deadline for his surrender. It was part of a broader request by both defendants to have their Fulton County cases be handled in a federal court, arguing that their positions as “federal officers” warranted a change in jurisdiction.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis shot down those requests on Wednesday with a fiery response, and Meadows turned himself in to authorities a day later. He had until noon Friday to surrender.

Meadows and Clark both agreed to $100,000 bond orders.