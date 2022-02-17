Judge Orders Deposition of Ex-Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg in Inauguration Lawsuit

The former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization will be forced to participate in a “very limited” deposition in connection with a lawsuit over alleged waste of funds and self-dealing by the former president’s inaugural committee, a judge ruled on Thursday.

During a Thursday status hearing, Judge Yvonne Williams said she will “allow a limited deposition” of Allen Weisselberg, who is already indicted on unrelated charges in a tax fraud case in New York. Among other things, the D.C. Attorney General’s Office alleges that after a bill for hotel rooms booked by the Trump Organization for the inaugural went to a collections agency, the nonprofit committee got stuck with the bill.

The motion comes after the Trump legal team asked the judge to spare the embattled CFO.

“He seems to have nothing to do with the [hotel], they just seem to want to depose Mr. Weisselberg… for I don’t know what reason,” lawyer Rebecca Woods said.