Ex-U.S. Ambassador Arrested and Accused of Spying for Cuba: Report
I SPY
A former diplomat who served as the American ambassador to Bolivia has been accused of secretly working for the Cuban government as a spy, two sources close to the matter told the Associated Press on Sunday. Manuel Rocha, 73, was reportedly arrested in Miami, Florida on Friday after being caught up in a long-running federal espionage investigation. One of the wire’s sources said that Rocha was accused of working to promote Havana’s interests. More details about the case are expected to be aired after Rocha makes his first court appearance on Monday. The Justice Department declined to comment on the arrest, while Rocha’s wife refused to comment when contacted by an AP reporter. “I don’t need to talk to you,” she said, then hung up. The Colombia-born Rocha worked as a U.S. diplomat for 25 years, serving in Argentina, Italy, Honduras, Mexico, and the Dominican Republic in addition to Bolivia.