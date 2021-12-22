Former Virginia Guv, LBJ’s Daughter Injured in Massive House Fire
Former Virginia Gov. Chuck Robb and his wife Lynda were injured with burns and smoke inhalation after a massive fire engulfed their home in McLean, according to Gov. Ralph Northam. It’s unclear what caused the fire Tuesday night, but the couple was not seriously injured. The two were the only ones in the home they’ve lived in for nearly 50 years, Northam’s statement said. The couple’s three daughters thanked first responders for their quick response. “We have what is most important to us—our mom and dad,” they said through the governor’s office. Robb has been released from the hospital, but Lynda is still hospitalized for her burns. Robb served as governor from 1982 to 1986 and represented Virginia in the Senate from 1989 to 2001. Lynda is the eldest daughter of former President Lyndon B. Johnson.