CHEAT SHEET

TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET

    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

    RIP

    Ex-Yankee Pitcher Found Dead

    John Dunn / AP Photo

    Former New York Yankees pitcher Hideki Irabu was discovered dead in Los Angeles Thursday, at the age of 42. Irabu, one of Japan’s top right-handed pitchers, came to the U.S. in 1997, refusing to play for anyone but the Yankees. That same year, the Yankees signed him to a four-year, $12.8 million contract. But after a disappointing performance on that team, he was traded to Montreal in 1999. He retired in 2004, after playing with various other teams. Police are investigating Irabu’s death as a possible suicide.

    Read it at The New York Times