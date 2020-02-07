On Sunday night, a brand-new episode of Our Cartoon President, the Showtime animated series taking on Trump, his cronies, and his rivals from showrunner R.J. Fried and the Late Show team of Chris Licht and Stephen Colbert, will focus on the Democratic candidate who just this week prematurely declared victory in Iowa: Pete Buttigieg.

In this exclusive first look, Buttigieg, the small-town mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and first openly gay candidate for president, seeks the counsel of another small-town centrist Democrat who made it all the way to the White House: Little Rock’s Bill Clinton.

When Buttigieg knocks on Clinton’s door, the former president—and accused sexual predator—answers in true “Slick Willie” fashion, sporting nothing save a red silk robe and mask, presumably ready for a kinky sex party.

“Well, you’re early! Luckily, I’ve been shaved and ready to go since breakfast,” hollers Clinton, before answering the door. “Pete Buttigieg! Sorry, I thought you were someone else…”

In a scene straight out of Wedding Crashers, Clinton—channeling Chazz Reinhold, Will Ferrell’s creepy stay-at-home funeral-pickup artist—offers Buttigieg some advice regarding his presidential run.

“I am always happy to help a promising up-and-comer being unjustly harmed by a scandal of his own making,” says Clinton, before adding, “Pete, I have been party to acts of darkness so inconceivable that I hesitate to even give them a name. But, jumping from mayor to president? You’re on another level, buddy.” (Clinton, for his part, jumped from governor of Arkansas to the Oval Office.)

“If you’re a 38-year-old mayor of the fourth most populous city in Indiana, and you launch a campaign for the most powerful office on Earth, you must be next-level ambitious. We were attracted to the idea that Buttigieg’s ambition was so profane that it even offended Bill Clinton,” showrunner R.J. Fried tells The Daily Beast.

As for their portrait of the former president, well, Fried is a bit more tight-lipped. “Oof, I don’t know what to say about Bill Clinton,” he says. “I guess just watch the clip.”

Here it is: