Exclusive: Watch the ‘Masters of Sex’ Season 3 Trailer

Showtime’s acclaimed series Masters of Sex has garnered Emmy and Golden Globe nods for Best Drama, and will make its hotly anticipated return on July 12.

The third season is set in the year 1966, a decade after Season 1, transporting showrunner Michelle Ashford’s series straight into the swingin’ free love ‘60s. Sexologists Dr. William Masters (Michael Sheen) and Virginia Johnson (Lizzy Caplan) are now a down-low couple (and bestselling authors), but with great success comes great backlash—namely, from the anti-porn and anti-obscenity brigade.

And if you thought the previous two seasons were steamy, now the pair find themselves smack in the middle of the sexual revolution—including the advent of the modern-day vibrator—and Masters’ wife becomes suspicious of the duo’s relationship, eventually cozying up to Johnson.

“We are the sexual revolution,” proclaims Johnson.

The Good Wife's Josh Charles will join the already stellar supporting cast of Allison Janney, Caitlin Fitzgerald, Beau Bridges, and Tate Donovan.

Check out an exclusive first look at the full trailer for Season 3 of Masters of Sex right here: