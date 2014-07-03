Experts: There May Be Another NSA Leaker

CHEAT SHEET
Who is Edward Snowden 2.0? On Thursday, a German site published an analysis of source code from the National Security Agency that does not appear to have come from him. The analysis concerns the XKEYSCORE program, which reveals the rules the NSA uses to decide who to target for surveillance. A security expert said the code was not in the Snowden documents that he had seen. Another national-security expert, Bruce Schneier, who worked with Glenn Greenwald to parse Snowden’s trove, agrees. “I do not believe that this came from the Snowden documents... I think there’s a second leaker out there,” he wrote on his blog.