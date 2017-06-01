Gunman Who Robbed Manila Casino Sets Self Alight, Police Say

Explosions and gunfire rang out Thursday evening at Resorts World Manila, a popular hotel and casino in the Philippines capital. According to Philippines police, the lone gunman committed suicide by lighting himself on fire in one of the hotel guest rooms. Local media initially reported that armed men had entered the complex and opened fire, and that a fire burned on the second floor of one building. The hotel was on lockdown as a result, and state officials claimed that police and military were in control of the situation. Dozens were injured as the suspect reportedly shot at gambling machines and set tables on fire—BBC News reported late Thursday evening that at least 36 people had been killed, largely by “suffocation.” Philippines National Police Chief Ronald Dela Rosa said the gunman didn’t seem to be firing at people. “It’s too early to tell, but so far as we are concerned there was no ISIS,” Dela Rosa said.
