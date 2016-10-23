Explosions Rock Japanese City

CHEAT SHEET
A series of explosions in the Japanese city of Utsunomiya, 80 miles north of Tokyo, killed one man and injured three others, according to officials. The blasts took place in a parking lot. The deceased man was identified as 72-year-old Toshikatsu Kurihara, a former member of Japan’s military. According to the country’s public broadcasting service, officials recovered a suicide note. Those wounded in the explosions—aged 14, 58 and 64—were hit by shrapnel and taken to a local hospital. Kurihara’s house was reportedly burned down just before the incident.