‘Extremely Unfriendly’ Ina Garten Cut Me Off: Martha Stewart
‘NOT BITTER AT ALL’
Martha Stewart accused Ina Garten of spoiling their friendship after she served time in prison twenty years ago in an interview with The New Yorker. “When I was sent off to Alderson Prison, she stopped talking to me,” Stewart told The New Yorker earlier this month. “I found that extremely distressing and extremely unfriendly.” Stewart, who is widely credited for boosting Garten’s fame since her magazine Martha Stewart Living included an endorsement of Garten in 1990, was sent to a prison for female inmates in West Virginia in 2004 on charges of conspiracy and obstruction of justice. In The New Yorker’s profile of Ina Garten, the television chef says her relationship with Stewart cooled after she began to spend more time at a property in Bedford, New York. Shortly after The New Yorker had interviewed Stewart, her publicist Susan Magrino called to say that she was “not bitter at all.”