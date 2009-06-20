Eyewitness Account: "My Brother Was Beaten"

Me: (Parvez Sharma)

what is going on?

can we do an interview

NS

hi

yes go ahead

Watch a video of the violence emailed from Tehran by NS. WARNING: Content is extremely graphic and includes footage of a young woman who was shot.

Me:

are you ok?

first question: Where have you been today?

NS

ye sim fine back home now

could shoot at all

we got arrested aroind 5 PM or so

i wa around azadi square and shrif university

we were 3 photographer

all with cameras in our bags

they stopped us

asked some questions

then asked to check the bags

Me:

Who arrested you?

Basij or Revolitionary Guard?

NS

so they saw the cameras and they said you have to give the cameras and called for a patrol to come to take us

BASSIJ

Me:

Where were you taken?

NS

but then another one of them came and asked few more questions and let us go

we were not taken

he was nice compare to the others and let us go

Me:

What is happening right now? Are people being killed?

NS

but told us to go from another direction, as we told him we wanted to reach our car

there are all sorts of news coming out every minute

but yes

some attsckes

were confirmed

Me:

How many people on the streets?

NS

many injured confirmed

no one knows

Me:

Are you at home now?

NS

as they couldn't get together in the beginning

Me:

How are people communicating with each other?

NS

but seems like they are getting more and more

twitter

facebook

mobiles were cut down there

as well as sms

Me:

So sms is working?

NS

no

some people were watching from their houses and informoing others

Me:

Are you going back outside?

NS

we may

Me:

What is the time right now?

NS

we are just waiting to see how it will go with the allah o akbar tonight

it's9:30

Me:

Have the people gone back home? Are you able to see any reports on BBC Persian?

NS

im checking it online

some have gone home

from the ones i know

Me:

Where are you getting reports from?

NS

and some we still have no news as the mobile sare cut

from whoever that comes out the bad areas and can mak ea phone call

Me:

So in Tehran you have no idea of how many people are killed?

NS

cuz the mobiles start working after you are away from the battle field

not yet

no news

nothing confirmed

Me:

Have you seen anything else with your own eyes NS?

NS

it seems to be confirmed that some embassies are opening their doors for people

apart from some beating, and the amount of guards and basij and..

no nothing else

my brother was beaten too

and he was with my mother

Me:

Are they ok?

NS

yes they are back home now

but he is only 18

shame on them really

really

as i said we were arrested for a while

Me:

So what will you do now? Stay home? Go to the rooftop?

NS

so we lost lots of time

imnot sure yet

we are about to make a decision

Ill update you as soon as i know

Me:

Please take care of yourself

Millions of people are praying for all of you

NS

sure I will try my best

thank you

Me:

Did you get your camera back?

NS

it's good to know people are aware

yes i did

im telling you it was a miracle

that they let us go

Me:

that the police returned your camera?

NS

i still don't understand why and hhow

Me:

Have you seen Mousavi at all? Was he out today?

NS

not the camera but us

i didnt see him

Me:

Do you know if he spoke?

NS

it's not confirmed by anyone

and nothing on his website

just rumours for now

Me:

Was he on Jihoun Street?

saying that he is ready to be martyred?

NS

that's what they are saying

Me:

Finally NS-is it quiet outside your house or can you hear anything?

NS

yes it is at the moment

seems that is confirmed a girl died

Me:

OK we will post this as well

NS

we cant really watch the videos here

please watch it and tell me what is it showing

by teh way thanks for the kadivar video

i posted it on my face book

Me:

I will send you the contents of what I see on the video back

as email

NS

ok thanks

Me:

This is a video that shows thousands of people from 20th June Tahazorat from Mousavis Facebook page

There are helicopters overhead

NS

hold on

ill give you the right one

(EDITORS NOTE: This footage below is extremely graphic and disturbing. Use discretion in watching.)

this is the one

Me:

OMG It is a young girl who has been shot dead.

It is too upsetting

You can see her face covered in blood

NS

oh god

animals

Me:

I have to put this up for the world to see

Please stay in contact

NS

will do

please let everyone see that

and this

ok i can here some voices from outside nothing to be seen

and not clear

clear

NS

ok

no allah o akbar so far

well i can hear something but it's from far far far..

we use to have loud ones every night around our house

"italian and french embassy joined the australian embassy. they are also accepling injured and ..."

ok now i can hear them

claer and loud

clear and loud

Me:

the allahaoakbar's

NS

yes

Me

wow!

I am so worried

NS

it's impressive

Me:

I want to cry when I see that video

NS

god bless this people

i know...

i wanted to cry when i was walking in the streets of Tehran today...

Me:

my god

it is so interesting that people are using religion to defeat the religious

Me:

u there?

NS

yes

Me:

why dont you just stay safe for the moment

NS

well...

my mother asked me too this evening

Me:

so she is at home with you now and your brother?

NS

no

i dont leave with them

Me:

where are they?

oh ok

NS

the 2 of them are home now

Me:

did u see the earlier interview with you I posted

wre you able to open it there?

NS

yes i did

thanks a lot

Me:

thousands of people have read it

here

NS

yes i have this program to pass the filters

great

thank you

Me:

what is the link you just sent me?

what is the website? for?

NS

it's a link saying that french,Italian and Australian embassy in Tehran

opened their doors to people

Me:

are taking injured people

NS

down town

Me:

what do you think is going to happen?

NS

seems like it

..............

i don't know

im very worried

you see they kill without mercy

without reason

and on the other hand the opposition leaders are not as strong as they should be

they have to be 10 time stronger than that

stand behind people all the way

so im worried for this people

they are on their own

i don't know what is going to happen

i dont think anyone has a clear idea or view of what's next

I dont how they sleep at night knowing what they are doing is wrong

lies

killing

who knows what is going to happen next..

Me:

YA ALLAH!

NS

here another video

http://www.facebook.com/video/video.php?v=1188052378639&ref=nf

Me:

I am worried for all of you

NS

some street scenes..

and this one a video from the city of SHIRAZ/the university http://www.facebook.com/video/video.php?v=1188064018930&ref=nf

Me:

is it ok for me to post these videos? in public?

NS

yes

they are on face book

Me:

Have the Allahoakbars stopped really?

NS

yes. It is now silent. So strange.

Me:

May God protect you all.

NS

You too. Call me later.

Parvez Sharma is the director and producer of A Jihad for Love. He is in constant contact with friends on the ground in Tehran and has also been blogging on The Huffington Post.