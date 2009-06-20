Eyewitness Account: "My Brother Was Beaten"

Me: (Parvez Sharma)
what is going on?
can we do an interview
NS
hi
yes go ahead
Watch a video of the violence emailed from Tehran by NS. WARNING: Content is extremely graphic and includes footage of a young woman who was shot.
Me:
are you ok?
first question: Where have you been today?
NS
ye sim fine back home now
could shoot at all
we got arrested aroind 5 PM or so
i wa around azadi square and shrif university
we were 3 photographer
all with cameras in our bags
they stopped us
asked some questions
then asked to check the bags
Me:
Who arrested you?
Basij or Revolitionary Guard?
NS
so they saw the cameras and they said you have to give the cameras and called for a patrol to come to take us
BASSIJ
Me:
Where were you taken?
NS
but then another one of them came and asked few more questions and let us go
we were not taken
he was nice compare to the others and let us go
Me:
What is happening right now? Are people being killed?
NS
but told us to go from another direction, as we told him we wanted to reach our car
there are all sorts of news coming out every minute
but yes
some attsckes
were confirmed
Me:
How many people on the streets?
NS
many injured confirmed
no one knows
Me:
Are you at home now?
NS
as they couldn't get together in the beginning
Me:
How are people communicating with each other?
NS
but seems like they are getting more and more
mobiles were cut down there
as well as sms
Me:
So sms is working?
NS
no
some people were watching from their houses and informoing others
Me:
Are you going back outside?
NS
we may
Me:
What is the time right now?
NS
we are just waiting to see how it will go with the allah o akbar tonight
it's9:30
Me:
Have the people gone back home? Are you able to see any reports on BBC Persian?
NS
im checking it online
some have gone home
from the ones i know
Me:
Where are you getting reports from?
NS
and some we still have no news as the mobile sare cut
from whoever that comes out the bad areas and can mak ea phone call
Me:
So in Tehran you have no idea of how many people are killed?
NS
cuz the mobiles start working after you are away from the battle field
not yet
no news
nothing confirmed
Me:
Have you seen anything else with your own eyes NS?
NS
it seems to be confirmed that some embassies are opening their doors for people
apart from some beating, and the amount of guards and basij and..
no nothing else
my brother was beaten too
and he was with my mother
Me:
Are they ok?
NS
yes they are back home now
but he is only 18
shame on them really
really
as i said we were arrested for a while
Me:
So what will you do now? Stay home? Go to the rooftop?
NS
so we lost lots of time
imnot sure yet
we are about to make a decision
Ill update you as soon as i know
Me:
Please take care of yourself
Millions of people are praying for all of you
NS
sure I will try my best
thank you
Me:
Did you get your camera back?
NS
it's good to know people are aware
yes i did
im telling you it was a miracle
that they let us go
Me:
that the police returned your camera?
NS
i still don't understand why and hhow
Me:
Have you seen Mousavi at all? Was he out today?
NS
not the camera but us
i didnt see him
Me:
Do you know if he spoke?
NS
it's not confirmed by anyone
and nothing on his website
just rumours for now
Me:
Was he on Jihoun Street?
saying that he is ready to be martyred?
NS
that's what they are saying
Me:
Finally NS-is it quiet outside your house or can you hear anything?
NS
yes it is at the moment
seems that is confirmed a girl died
(EDITORS NOTE: NS initally sent the wrong link. The link below just takes you to Mousavi's Facebook page.)
http://www.facebook.com/home.php#/mousavi?sid=1782c6d9da812449f8104ae83933ce5a&ref=search
Me:
OK we will post this as well
NS
we cant really watch the videos here
please watch it and tell me what is it showing
by teh way thanks for the kadivar video
i posted it on my face book
Me:
I will send you the contents of what I see on the video back
as email
NS
ok thanks
Me:
This is a video that shows thousands of people from 20th June Tahazorat from Mousavis Facebook page
There are helicopters overhead
NS
hold on
ill give you the right one
(EDITORS NOTE: This footage below is extremely graphic and disturbing. Use discretion in watching.)
this is the one
Me:
OMG It is a young girl who has been shot dead.
It is too upsetting
You can see her face covered in blood
NS
oh god
animals
Me:
I have to put this up for the world to see
Please stay in contact
NS
will do
please let everyone see that
and this
ok i can here some voices from outside nothing to be seen
and not clear
clear
NS
ok
no allah o akbar so far
well i can hear something but it's from far far far..
we use to have loud ones every night around our house
"italian and french embassy joined the australian embassy. they are also accepling injured and ..."
ok now i can hear them
claer and loud
clear and loud
Me:
the allahaoakbar's
NS
yes
Me
wow!
I am so worried
NS
it's impressive
Me:
I want to cry when I see that video
NS
god bless this people
i know...
i wanted to cry when i was walking in the streets of Tehran today...
Me:
my god
it is so interesting that people are using religion to defeat the religious
Me:
u there?
NS
yes
Me:
why dont you just stay safe for the moment
NS
well...
my mother asked me too this evening
Me:
so she is at home with you now and your brother?
NS
no
i dont leave with them
Me:
where are they?
oh ok
NS
the 2 of them are home now
Me:
did u see the earlier interview with you I posted
wre you able to open it there?
NS
yes i did
thanks a lot
Me:
thousands of people have read it
here
NS
yes i have this program to pass the filters
great
thank you
Me:
what is the link you just sent me?
what is the website? for?
NS
it's a link saying that french,Italian and Australian embassy in Tehran
opened their doors to people
Me:
are taking injured people
NS
down town
Me:
what do you think is going to happen?
NS
seems like it
..............
i don't know
im very worried
you see they kill without mercy
without reason
and on the other hand the opposition leaders are not as strong as they should be
they have to be 10 time stronger than that
stand behind people all the way
so im worried for this people
they are on their own
i don't know what is going to happen
i dont think anyone has a clear idea or view of what's next
I dont how they sleep at night knowing what they are doing is wrong
lies
killing
who knows what is going to happen next..
Me:
YA ALLAH!
NS
here another video
http://www.facebook.com/video/video.php?v=1188052378639&ref=nf
Me:
I am worried for all of you
NS
some street scenes..
and this one a video from the city of SHIRAZ/the university http://www.facebook.com/video/video.php?v=1188064018930&ref=nf
Me:
is it ok for me to post these videos? in public?
NS
yes
they are on face book
Me:
Have the Allahoakbars stopped really?
NS
yes. It is now silent. So strange.
Me:
May God protect you all.
NS
You too. Call me later.
Parvez Sharma is the director and producer of A Jihad for Love. He is in constant contact with friends on the ground in Tehran and has also been blogging on The Huffington Post.