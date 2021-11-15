9-Year-Old Dies From Astroworld Injuries After a Week in a Coma
‘INCOMPREHENSIBLE LOSS’
Ezra Blount, his family’s “very bright star,” has died of the injuries he sustained at the Astroworld Festival disaster earlier this month. At 9 years old, he is the youngest victim of the tragedy, and brings its total death toll to 10. Both his family and Houston’s mayor, Sylvester Turner, confirmed the news Sunday. Ezra, who his family suspects was crushed in the crowd after it surged during Travis Scott’s Friday night set, was put in a medically induced coma as he battled massive trauma to his organs and a swollen brain. His family filed suit against Scott on Nov. 11. Their attorney, Ben Crump, released a statement Sunday acknowledging “the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son.”
On the night of the concert, his father, Treston Blount, hoisted the boy onto his shoulders to try and keep him above the chaos. Treston himself passed out, however, and he woke up separated from his son. Before the show, Ezra “was stoked,” the father told ABC13. “He was ready to go.” Ezra loved skateboarding and sang “like an angel,” his family previously told the Houston Chronicle. The festival’s other victims, eight of whom were pronounced dead on the night of the concert, include a dancer and a baseball player on the cusp of high school. The ninth victim, 22-year-old Bharti Shahani, died last week.