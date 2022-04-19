Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii—Again—After Allegedly Throwing Chair at Woman
ONE! MORE! TIME!
Actor Ezra Miller has landed in hot water in Hawaii once again, with the Hawaii Island Police Department saying Tuesday that the DC star was arrested for second-degree assault earlier that day. Miller, 29, was taken into custody after becoming “irate” when they were asked to leave an acquaintance’s home just after 1 a.m., according to authorities. The star of the forthcoming Flash flick then allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman that left her with a half-inch cut on her forehead. After being detained at a traffic stop, they were released around 4 a.m. pending further investigation, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Last month, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation in a local bar. According to authorities, Miller became agitated by bar patrons singing karaoke, grabbing the microphone and later lunging at a man playing darts. Days later, the star of the forthcoming Flash movie was accused of bursting into a couple’s hotel room and making threats. The couple, who filed for a restraining order before later dropping the request, alleged in their petition that Miller had told the man, “I will bury you and your slut wife.”