    Ezra Miller Arrested in Hawaii—Again—After Allegedly Throwing Chair at Woman

    AJ McDougall

    Breaking News Reporter

    Han Myung-Gu/Getty

    Actor Ezra Miller has landed in hot water in Hawaii once again, with the Hawaii Island Police Department saying Tuesday that the DC star was arrested for second-degree assault earlier that day. Miller, 29, was taken into custody after becoming “irate” when they were asked to leave an acquaintance’s home just after 1 a.m., according to authorities. The star of the forthcoming Flash flick then allegedly threw a chair at a 26-year-old woman that left her with a half-inch cut on her forehead. After being detained at a traffic stop, they were released around 4 a.m. pending further investigation, HawaiiNewsNow reported. Last month, Miller was arrested for disorderly conduct and harassment following an altercation in a local bar. According to authorities, Miller became agitated by bar patrons singing karaoke, grabbing the microphone and later lunging at a man playing darts. Days later, the star of the forthcoming Flash movie was accused of bursting into a couple’s hotel room and making threats. The couple, who filed for a restraining order before later dropping the request, alleged in their petition that Miller had told the man, “I will bury you and your slut wife.”

