Ezra Miller Says They Were ‘Unjustly’ Targeted After Protective Order Expires
VINDICATED?
The Flash star Ezra Miller expressed “gratitude” after a temporary harassment order filed against them expired on Friday. The order was granted last year, as reported by The Daily Beast, after a family in Massachusetts accused Miller of acting menacing toward them and acting inappropriately toward their 12-year-old child. “Protective orders are meant to provide safety for individuals, families and children who are in danger. They are not meant to be used as weapons by those seeking attention or fleeting tabloid fame or some sort of personal vengeance when there are people in true and dire need of these services,” Miller wrote on Instagram on Friday. “I have been unjustly and directly targeted by an individual who the facts have shown has a history of such manipulative and destructive actions.”