‘F*** These Racists’: Geraldo Rivera Tears Into MAGA After Trump’s MSG Rally

Geraldo Rivera, a former close friend of Donald Trump, issued a stark warning to Latino men who might be thinking of voting for the Republican candidate in the upcoming presidential election. “F--k these racists,” the former Fox News host posted to X late Sunday. “Latino men of good will, have pride in yourselves and your ancestors. A vote for Trump is a vote against self-respect.” Along with a number of fascistic Trump comments from recent weeks, Rivera’s post specifically referenced remarks from podcaster Tony Hinchliffe who described Puerto Rico as “a floating island of garbage” at a Trump rally in New York City on Sunday. Rivera’s own father was a Puerto Rican immigrant to the United States. His scathing post warning Latino voters away from the former president comes after Rivera—a long-time Republican who has otherwise stood by Trump’s side through a litany of controversies over the years—recently publicly endorsed Kamala Harris, describing Trump as a “sore loser who cannot be trusted to honor the Constitution.”
