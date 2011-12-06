FAA Chief Resigns

CHEAT SHEET
The head of the Federal Aviation Administration announced his resignation Tuesday after being arrested for drunk driving last Saturday. Randy Babbitt was stopped while driving on the wrong side of the highway outside Washington, D.C., and was suspended from his position Monday. "Serving as FAA administrator has been an absolute honor and the highlight of my professional career,” he said in a statement. "But I am unwilling to let anything cast a shadow on the outstanding work done 24 hours a day, seven days a week by my colleagues at the FAA."