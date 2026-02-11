FAA Dramatically Ends Airspace Closure After Hours of Chaos

The Federal Aviation Administration abruptly reopened airspace over El Paso on Wednesday in a dramatic reversal of its order to ground flights hours earlier.

The FAA’s highly unusual closure order, which would have stopped all flights at El Paso International Airport for 10 days, was given late Tuesday in connection with unspecified “special security reasons.” A source familiar with the matter told CNN the closure was linked to military operations at the nearby Biggs Army Airfield on Fort Bliss.

“The temporary closure of airspace over El Paso has been lifted,” the FAA said in a post on X. ”There is no threat to commercial aviation. All flights will resume as normal.”

Citing FAA sources, CNN said the closure had been due to the Department of Defense’s inability to guarantee civilian safety during its operation in the area.

The network’s aviation and transport correspondent, Pete Muntean, said in a post on X that a “source briefed by FAA tells me that military activity behind the El Paso flight ban included unmanned aircraft operations and laser countermeasure testing in airspace directly adjacent to civilian routes into El Paso International,” before adding, “Airspace restriction just lifted.”