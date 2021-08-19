FAA Fines Anti-Masker Who Pointed Finger-Guns at Fellow Passenger and Said ‘Pew, Pew’
STICK ’EM UP
The Federal Aviation Administration has reportedly filed half a million dollars in new fines against terribly behaved airline passengers, including an anti-masker who allegedly pretended to shoot a fellow passenger with a finger-gun. According to CNN, the FAA has announced a total of $531,545 in fines against 34 passengers—and half of those incidents are reported to have happened on flights to or from Florida. Nine incidents involve a passenger accused of touching or hitting someone, eight are accused of illegally drinking alcohol they smuggled on board, and one passenger was accused of hurling his luggage at another passenger and then putting his head up a flight attendant’s skirt. A separate incident saw a passenger refuse to put on a mask, then the FAA alleges he “acted as though his hand was a gun and made a ‘pew, pew’ noise as if he was shooting a fellow passenger.” The accused can dispute their fines or pay up.