FAA Orders Inspections on Boeing 777s After Denver Engine Failure
After video of a Boeing 777’s engine failing shortly after takeoff from Denver went viral over the weekend, the Federal Aviation Administration is ordering inspections on all 777s with Pratt & Whitney PW4000 engines, the regulator’s head said in a statement Sunday. “Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes,” FAA administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement. The plane—which first flew in 1994—sent debris cascading down to the ground of the Denver suburb of Broomfield on Saturday, though it was able to return to the Denver International Airport without injuries to those on board or on the ground.