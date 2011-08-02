FAA Shutdown Continues

CHEAT SHEET
    Air-traffic controllers work in the Air-traffic control tower at LaGuardia Airport in Queens, New York on Jan. 21, 2011. (Photo: Andrew Gombert, EPA / Landov)

    The Senate failed Tuesday to end the stalemate over temporary funding for the Federal Aviation Administration, leaving some 4,000 FAA employees out of work. In the interim, the FAA will be asking airport safety inspectors to continue to work without pay. The shutdown began on July 23 and has since halted construction on airport projects, and dozens of airport inspectors have been asked to work without pay. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood insisted safety had not been compromised by the shutdown. Air traffic controllers, who are paid out of separate funds, are not affected. With the House already leaving for the August recess and the Senate expected to leave late Tuesday or early Wednesday, the shutdown will most likely last until Labor Day.

