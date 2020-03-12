Brazilian Official Who Met Trump at Mar-a-Lago Last Week Reportedly Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Brazilian government official who attended a meeting at Donald Trump’s Florida resort on Saturday and posted a photo of himself standing next to the U.S. president has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus, Brazil’s O Globo newspaper reported Thursday.

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, accompanied the far-right leader to Mar-a-Lago for a visit that included dinner with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and his daughter, Ivanka.

Wajngarten posted photos and videos from the visit on his Instagram over the weekend. In one photo, he is pictured standing next to Trump and Pence, with the president holding a brown “Make Brazil Great Again” hat. In a video, he filmed Trump speaking to the delegation from a few feet away.

Brazilian media reported that several members of the Brazilian delegation had flu-like symptoms upon returning home and were being monitored. Bolsonaro was among those being tested although his result was not yet known, another local newspaper reported.

The Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday that Wajngarten was being tested for the flu-like virus. It prompted him to respond on Twitter that he was healthy—although he didn’t deny he’d been tested after returning to Brazil.

On Thursday, Brazilian media reported that he had in fact contracted the virus. According to the newspaper Estadão, he is awaiting the results of a second test to confirm the diagnosis.

Trump said he “isn’t concerned” about the development, according to a White House pool report on Friday.

The White House said on Monday that Trump has not been tested for the novel coronavirus despite being in contact with multiple lawmakers in self-quarantine.

The following day, the president said he saw no reason to test himself. “I don’t think it’s a big deal,” he said.