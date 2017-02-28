Face-Biting Suspect Austin Harrouff Dr. Phil Interview

Footage of an interview between Dr. Phil and suspected face-biting killer Austin Harrouff—during which the teen wails, apologizes, and describes the “nightmare” evening of the alleged killings—was released Tuesday by the state of Florida. The 20-minute video of the then-19-year-old has been the subject of a court battle. Harrouff is charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Michelle Mischon, 53, and her husband, John Stevens, 59, at their Florida home on August 15, 2016. Deputies reportedly found Harrouff biting Stevens’ face when they arrived at the home. He told detectives he “ate something bad,” later adding: “Humans.” During the conversation with Dr. Phil, Harrouff details that evening. “I don’t remember thinking at all,” Harrouff said. “It’s like a blur. I don’t think I was thinking straight.” Eventually he broke down: “I’m so sorry. It’s like a nightmare. I never wanted this to happen.”
