Face-Off Between Trump Diehards Marjorie Taylor Greene and Anna Paulina Luna Gets Ugly

The fight between two of the most fanatical supporters of President Donald Trump in the House of Representatives has taken an ugly turn.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna has taken heat from fellow Republicans after she voted with Democrats to advance a resolution on Tuesday that would allow new parents in Congress to vote by proxy.

The battle, which has played out over this week, reached a nasty new height on Friday when MAGA firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene fired off a string of petty insults and called on Luna to resign.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Poor Anna, you are being used by the Democrats to bring back proxy voting when you are clearly, in your own words, against people receiving taxpayer funded paychecks working from home,” Greene wrote on X. “In the 117th Congress (you weren’t with us yet because you had lost your election) Speaker Pelosi allowed proxy voting. And it became the Democrats greatest tool to accomplish their agenda.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene participates in a House Oversight Committee hearing titled “The Basis for an Impeachment Inquiry of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.” on Capitol Hill September 28, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Greene compared Luna’s resolution to “Pandora’s box,” suggesting that “members of Congress will want more reasons to proxy vote like sick leave, family occasions, and on and on.”

“Serving in Congress is a privilege, not a career choice,” Greene added. “If you need a job with better perks like maternity leave, then step down and allow someone else to serve in your place.”

Poor Anna, you are being used by the Democrats to bring back proxy voting when you are clearly, in your own words, against people receiving taxpayer funded paychecks working from home.



In the 117th Congress (you weren’t with us yet because you had lost your election) Speaker… https://t.co/xdmHMfvGQp pic.twitter.com/8crSD2LNZW — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 4, 2025

Greene included a screenshot of a post Luna made in December in which she criticized the number of federal workers working remotely: “This is ABSURD,” Luna wrote.

Greene countered that Luna’s push for proxy voting is what was, in fact, “ABSURD.”

Greene’s post was a rejoinder after Luna pointed out that Greene was one of more than 200 representatives who had voted by proxy amid the pandemic in December 2022. Luna has maintained that her bill would only allow proxy voting for new parents—not for any of the other reasons suggested by Greene.

Eight other Republicans joined Lune to vote with Democrats in a push that saw Speaker Mike Johnson’s aggressive attempt to squash the resolution defeated on Tuesday. Over the past few days, Luna has continued to fight for proxy voting, while Johnson has continued to search for ways to kill it. It remains at an impasse.

House Speaker Mike Johnson during a ceremonial swearing-in with Rep. Anna Paulina Luna and her family on January 3, 2025. Jabin Botsford/Getty Images

Earlier this week, Luna resigned as a member of the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus, of which Johnson is a member, over the dispute.

Trump, for his part, has thrown his support behind Luna, breaking with Johnson. The president admitted that he likes the idea and doesn’t “know why it’s controversial.” However, he said that it was Johnson’s decision.