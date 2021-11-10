Vast Majority of Americans Say Facebook Has Made Society Worse
META’S NO BETTER
These results might help explain why Mark Zuckerberg was so eager to rename his business last month. A new poll from CNN shows that over three-quarters of Americans surveyed said they believe Facebook has harmed U.S. society—and half of respondents said they personally know someone who believes in a conspiracy theory because of something they saw on the social network. The headline poll result showed that an astonishing 76 percent of Americans believe that Facebook has made society worse, with just 11 percent saying that Facebook had improved society. The results also showed that 49 percent of people know someone who they think has fallen for a conspiracy theory because of content they saw on Facebook. The CNN Poll was carried out by SSRS between Nov. 1 through 4, days after Zuckerberg confirmed that Facebook would be rebranded with the new name Meta.