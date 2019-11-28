CHEAT SHEET
Facebook, Instagram Experience Thanksgiving Outages
FEWER FOOD PICS
Facebook and Instagram both experienced widespread outages on Thanksgiving, leading the hashtags #instagramdown and #facebookdown to trend on rival social media app Twitter. The website Down Detector said thousands of people reported problems with Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday. Facebook said in a statement that they were aware of users having trouble with the company’s family of apps and were “working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible.” A similar issue occurred in July, when Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all experienced outages. The issues persisted for almost an entire day.