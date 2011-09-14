Facebook Introduces 'Subscribe' Button

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at Mashable
Looking for a way to follow someone on Facebook without letting them know you have any interest in them at all? You're in luck. Facebook's new "subscribe" button allows users to follow others' updates without becoming friends. Subscribing to a nonfriend's profile will instantly fill a user’s newsfeed with all of the nonfriend’s public updates. Not only that, but the new button gives users the power to limit how much of their actual Facebook friends' updates come through their newsfeed.