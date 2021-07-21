CHEAT SHEET
Facebook Just Now Banned #VaccinesKill
Facebook has temporarily hidden the hashtag #VaccinesKill from its social network, CNN reports. Instagram, which Facebook owns, banned the tag two years ago. CNN found dozens of posts with misinformation about vaccines, most focusing on coronavirus inoculations. The tag has since been hidden, and a search for #vaccineskill now returns the message “Keeping our community safe: Posts with #vaccineskill are temporarily hidden here. Some content in these posts goes against our community standards.” Last week, President Joe Biden said Facebook was “killing people” with vaccine misinformation on its eponymous social network. He walked back the remark earlier this week.