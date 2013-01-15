Facebook Launches 'Graph Search'

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Daily Beast
Like! On Tuesday, social-media leviathan Facebook announced a new edition to its website: “graph search.” In the words of founder Mark Zuckerberg, the new tool works by “indexing our map of the graph.” In normal-people speak, it’s a way to locate information, using Facebook, on Facebook. (Good call, Facebook.) For those still confused, Zuckerberg offers a fun example—say, your sudden desire to throw a Game of Thrones party. Using the new tool, you’d simply search “My friends who live in Palo Alto who like Game of Thrones.” Rumors are already flying that the new feature will quickly morph into an underground dating tool—a simple, sly way to locate singles in your area. Watch out, OKCupid, big papa’s come to play.