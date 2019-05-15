Facebook Live Introduces ‘One-Strike Bans’ After New Zealand Mosque Shootings

The New Zealand mosque shootings exposed the fact that Facebook’s live-streaming feature could be used to broadcast terrorism and spread hate. Now, two months after the massacre that left 51 dead and was streamed on Facebook Live, the company has announced new restrictions for the feature in an attempt to prevent anything similar from happening again. It’s introducing a “one-strike” policy for the use of Facebook Live, which will restrict access for people who have previously faced disciplinary action for breaking the company’s most serious conduct rules. A company spokeswoman claimed the new rules would have prevented the New Zealand shooter from using Facebook Live. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the move, saying: “Facebook’s decision to put limits on live-streaming is a good first step to restrict the application being used as a tool for terrorists.”