Facebook Removes More Than 90 Accounts Linked to Russia Over ‘Inauthentic Behavior’

Facebook announced Monday that it has removed multiple pages, groups, and accounts—primarily linked to Russia—that were “involved in coordinated inauthentic behavior” on the website and Instagram. In a blog post, the social network said it removed 97 Russian accounts that were focused on Ukrainian affairs and 21 accounts that focused on Austria, the Baltics, Germany, Spain, Ukraine, and the U.K. In total, about 121,180 users either liked one of the removed pages or was a member of one of the removed groups. According to Reuters, the company has removed over 2,600 pages, groups, and accounts across Facebook and Instagram that were linked to Iran, Russia, Macedonia, and Kosovo for inauthentic behavior and similar misinformation campaigns.