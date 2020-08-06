Facebook Removes Troll Farm Pretending to Be African-Americans in Support of Trump

Read it at NBC News
Facebook removed thousands of fake accounts tied to conservative media outlet The Epoch Times and hundreds of other fake accounts from a foreign troll farm. The accounts connected to The Epoch Times were reportedly pushing conspiracy theories in Trump’s favor about the coronavirus and the protests against racial injustice, while the ones from the troll farm were reportedly pretending to be African-Americans who support President Donald Trump’s re-election. The farm was based in Romania and used accounts including “BlackPeopleVoteForTrump” on Instagram and “We Love Our President” on Facebook. The accounts were removed as part of the platform’s effort to cut down on inauthentic behavior.