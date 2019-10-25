CHEAT SHEET
TRYING AGAIN
Facebook Rolls Out News Tab in Latest Attempt to Fight Misinformation
Facebook has launched its news tab—which promises to give users a personalized stream of reliable news—in its latest attempt to appease critics who say it hasn't done enough to fight misinformation. The company announced the test rollout Friday, saying it will be a “dedicated place for news on Facebook,” which “gives people more control over the stories they see, and the ability to explore a wider range of their news interests, directly within the Facebook app.” Facebook will pay for a range of content from publishers and said that “seasoned journalists” will be hired to help curate the stories available on the app using company guidelines. It's the latest in a line of journalism initiatives from Facebook. It previously launched Instant Articles, where publishers were paid to provide articles that appeared entirely within Facebook, and Facebook Live, which gave money to newsrooms to hire journalists to use the company's live video products.