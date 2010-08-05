Facebook Shocker: Wife Finds Out about Husband's Second Wife and Infidelity

Lynn France suspected her husband was cheating, so she did a little Facebook stalking and discovered the worst. He wasn't just having an affair: He married the other woman in a Walt Disney World wedding ceremony in which he dressed up like Prince Charming. (Her husband claims his marriage to France was never valid.) A cheating spouse almost always leaves little clues to his extra-marital adventures—long business trips, mysterious expenses—but in the digital age, putting the pieces together is much easier. France figured out her husband was staying at a hotel and went there to confront the other woman, who said she was engaged to France’s husband. Their wedding registry was posted on Target.com. John France abruptly took their two kids to Florida (Lynn lives in Ohio) and Lynn has seen them only on her husband's new bride’s Facebook page since.
CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
- 1
- 2
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 3
- 4
- PARTNER UPDATE
- 5
- 6
- 7
- 8
- SHOP WITH SCOUTED
- 9
- 10