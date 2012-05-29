Facebook Stock Falls to New Low

CHEAT SHEET
What’s worse than your stock tumbling after going public? Your stock tumbling some more. Facebook shares slid another 5 percent Tuesday, dropping the social network’s value about 21 percent since going public on May 18. The stock closed at $28.84 for the day, down from an IPO of $42. As for Zuckerberg’s personal life, things couldn’t be better. He’s just off a honeymoon in Rome with his Facebook-official wife, Priscilla Chan, and the two made a surprise—and accidental—cameo in a Chinese documentary.