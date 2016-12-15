Facebook to Start Flagging Fake News

CHEAT SHEET
Facebook on Thursday announced specific steps to combat the spread of fake news, including flagging hoax stories and hiring fact-checkers to verify articles. “We’re committed to doing our part,” said Facebook Vice President of Product Development Adam Mosseri. “It’s important to us that the stories you see on Facebook are authentic and meaningful.” The group of fact-checkers will work under the Poynter International Fact-Checking Network. A new pop-up on unfounded articles will read: “Before you share this story, you might want to know that independent fact-checkers disputed its accuracy.”