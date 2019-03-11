Facebook Took Down Elizabeth Warren’s Ads Calling for ‘Break-Up of Big Tech Companies’

Facebook removed several ads from Sen. Elizabeth Warren's (D-MA) campaign calling for Facebook and other tech giants to be broken up Monday, Politico reports. The ads reportedly promoted Warren's plan to stop “anti-competitive” tech mergers—like Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram—and linked to a petition on Warren's campaign website. Facebook said the ads were taken down because they “violated our policies against use of our corporate logo” but later restored the ads “in the interest of allowing robust debate.” A dozen other ads about Warren's tech proposal were reportedly not affected. A representative for Warren's campaign reportedly did not respond to Politico's requests for comment, but her campaign sent out a fundraising e-mail about the matter on Monday evening. “Facebook is letting us share our video again (thanks, by the way). But if you want proof of Elizabeth's point that Facebook has too much power, look no further than their ability to shut down a debate over... whether Facebook has too much power,” the e-mail read.
