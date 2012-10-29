Facebook Used for Rape in Indonesia

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at The Associated Press
Don’t take friend requests from strangers. Girls in Indonesia have been kidnapped, raped, and forced into prostitution by sexual predators who lurk on Facebook and lure them in after online flirtations. According to Indonesia’s National Commission for Child Protection, 27 of 129 children kidnapped this year are thought to have been taken after meeting abductors on Facebook. Fifty million people in the country use the social network, and the capital city of Jakarta hosts some of the world’s most active Twitter users. Eighteen abduction cases thought to be Facebook-related were reported in 2011.