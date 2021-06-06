Facebook VP Defends Trump Suspension, Promises Future Transparency
‘SO UNFAIR’
Facebook executive Nick Clegg on Sunday defended the social-media giant’s decision to ban Donald Trump, citing the “grave circumstances” of the ex-president’s role in inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol Riot.
In an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos, the Facebook vice president of global affairs acknowledged that the lack of transparency around the suspension had been a mistake. Facebook “was wrong” to suspend Trump in an “indefinite way,” said Clegg, who further pledged to have “clearer due process, clearer standards, and clearer penalties” in the future—which, he said, was exemplified by the company’s recent statement that Trump’s suspension will last two years.
This comes after Trump gave a speech in North Carolina on Saturday slamming the company. “They say they may allow me back in two years. I’m not too interested in that,” declared Trump. “We can’t let it happen. So unfair.”