Faherty Makes Great Clothes. Everything Is 25% Off Now.

I love soft clothing, but even these days, I’m not entirely ready to sacrifice style in the place of comfort. The best part about Faherty is just that—you don’t have to choose. From their flannel shirt that is the softest thing I own, to their sweaters, which I want to wear every single day, Faherty makes clothes that you never want to take off, and simultaneously, look fantastic. Their T-Shirts are musts too—I wore mine until it had a hole in it (and keep wearing it). And their Traveler Pants are great for going places, but even better for just staying home, and kicking your feet up in.

Sunwashed Pocket Tee Down From $58 Buy at Faherty $ 44

Stretch Seaview Flannel Down From $148 Buy at Faherty $ 111

Essential Waffle Crew Down From $98 Buy at Faherty $ 74

Traveler Pant Down From $148 Buy at Faherty $ 111

