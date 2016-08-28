Failed Bomb Plot Targeted Indonesian Church

Read it at Associated Press
A failed bomb plot targeted a packed Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Medan on Sunday. An 18-year-old with backpack full of explosives attempted to enter the church and detonate the device during a busy Sunday mass. When his bomb failed to go off, the suspect attacked the priest with an axe, injuring him in the hand. Officials say the attacker carried a symbol that suggested support for ISIS. During an interrogation, the man allegedly said others were involved in the plot.