Failed E.T. Game Cartridges Unearthed

Hundreds of cartridges for one of the worst video games of all time were discovered Saturday in a New Mexico landfill. The unusual discovery was made as part of a documentary by Microsoft Corp's Xbox Entertainment Studios. Atari reportedly dumped thousands, if not millions, of the unsold cartridges for “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” after the game was panned by critics and gamers alike in 1982. The game was so unsuccessful that some historians believe it was partly responsible for the collapse of the video game industry in its early years. When the game was first released, it was sold for $29. Now, you can reportedly buy it on eBay for less than five.