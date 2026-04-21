Deranged MAGA Candidate Makes Nuts Vow to Defy Travel Ban

The Osmonds Legend Dies at 76
‘TRULY INSPIRING’
Alan Osmond, a founding member of The Osmonds, has died at 76, his family confirmed. He died at home on Monday, with his wife and eight children at his side, following a long battle with multiple sclerosis. The Osmonds rose to major fame in the late 1960s, starting as a barbershop quartet featuring brothers Alan, Wayne, Merrill, and Jay Osmond. They were later joined by younger siblings, Donny and Jimmy, and became massive teen idols in the 1970s. Merrill Osmond led the tributes to Alan, praising his perseverance, as well as his brother Jimmy, who is recovering from a stroke. “To witness their strength, courage, and determination to keep moving forward despite health challenges… was truly inspiring,” he wrote, adding that “there is nothing better than family holding each other up with love, faith, and unwavering support.” In a statement, his family said his “positive outlook was an inspiration to many,” highlighting his commitment to helping others cope with the physical and emotional toll of multiple sclerosis. Alan himself once captured his mindset succinctly: “I might have MS, but MS doesn’t have me,” he said.