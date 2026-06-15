Failed MAGA Reality Star Candidate Reveals Next Move

Failed MAGA Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt says he’s partnering with his former opponent’s brother in legal action over a devastating wildfire that tore through the city last year.

“I am proud to be teaming up with Karen Bass’ brother in suing his sister for her reckless negligence that led to the destruction of our homes,” Pratt posted on X Sunday. “I hope their Thanksgiving dinner isn’t too awks. I know ours hasn’t been the same since last year…”

Pratt, 42, a former star of the reality TV show The Hills who failed in his bid to run against Bass last week, lost his home in the Palisades Fire last year and has been a vocal critic of the city’s handling of the catastrophe. The blaze, which broke out on Jan. 7, 2025, claimed 12 lives and destroyed almost 7,000 homes and other buildings.

Pratt launched his mayoral bid against Bass off the back of his intense criticism of her handling of the Palisades fire last year. PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Bass, 72, who was on a trip to Ghana when the fire took hold, has faced intense backlash over the damage. Her opponents have pointed out that a reservoir overlooking the area was empty at the time of the blaze, having been drained to repair a torn lining. Hydrants ran dry as crews fought the flames, though a state review has since concluded that even a full reservoir would not have been enough to contain the fire.

Pratt’s broadsides against Bass have not always been anchored in evidence. He claimed in his concession video after losing his bid to run against her last week that he holds secret recordings of Bass saying things that would apparently be sufficient to drive her from office, but has offered no details of those tapes or anything to substantiate their existence.

Kenneth Bass, the mayor’s 78-year-old brother, and his wife Cindy joined a class-action lawsuit earlier in May against the City of Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power over losses stemming from the fire after their Malibu home burned to the ground in the blaze.

Pratt had already filed his own suit last January. His suggestion that he is “teaming up” with Kenneth Bass appears largely rhetorical, given that the legal actions remain separate and there is no indication as of yet that Pratt has formally joined Bass’s brother’s suit.

Pratt announced his candidacy for L.A.’s top job this January. The city follows a top-two race model, meaning that if no candidate receives more than 50 percent in the June primary, the top two finishers will advance to a runoff in November.

Bass finished a clear first in early counting, and on election night Pratt was sitting in second ahead of progressive Democratic City Councilmember Nithya Raman. It briefly looked as if Pratt might go head-to-head with Bass in November, but as the count continued over the following week Raman overtook him by around 30,000 votes.